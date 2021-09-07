ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was briefly detained in Douglas County (Colorado) Tuesday due to an outstanding warrant issued for a failure to appear in court for traffic violations.

Chubb was charged on May 6 in Arapahoe County -- which is where the Broncos' practice facility is located and adjacent to Douglas County -- for traffic misdemeanors. Chubb had been charged with driving under restraint, which means operating a vehicle with a license that is suspended, revoked or restrained, as well as for having license plates that had been expired for more than 60 days.

Chubb's court date, according to records, was Monday and a warrant was formally issued after he failed to appear.

Sgt. Jeff Miller of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Chubb was stopped late Tuesday morning for a "minor traffic infraction'' and after the warrant was discovered Chubb was detained at the Douglas County Detention Center until Tuesday afternoon when Chubb posted "a small bond.''

"We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed," the Broncos said in a statement.

Chubb had offseason ankle surgery in May and had been held out of practice last week after Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Chubb "tweaked'' his other ankle. But Chubb practiced with the team Monday and participated in all team meetings.

Fangio said after Monday's practice he expected Chubb would play Sunday against the New York Giants.