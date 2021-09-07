OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed three-time Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad Tuesday to help their injury-filled backfield, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bell, 29, will likely soon get elevated to the 53-man roster, the source added.

The addition of Bell comes after the Ravens lost third-string running back Justice Hill to an Achilles injury on Thursday. Baltimore already had lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins when he tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason finale.

Bell, who worked out for Baltimore on Monday, will provide experience and pass-catching ability behind starter Gus Edwards and backup Ty'Son Williams.

In 2019, the Ravens had an opportunity to sign Bell in free agency but chose to add Mark Ingram, who played in Baltimore for two seasons before getting released in January.

After gaining over 1,000 yards rushing in three of his five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell hasn't been the same playmaker since sitting out the 2018 season. Last season, he totaled 328 yards rushing and two touchdowns with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens could also sign a young running back who can help on special teams as well, a source said.

Bell isn't the first former Pro Bowl player to get signed to the Ravens' practice squad. Last season, Baltimore added wide receiver Dez Bryant to its practice squad before promoting him to the 53-man roster.