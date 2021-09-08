'So, you're Patrick Mahomes?': Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' son had a funny way of greeting Dak Prescott

Darren Woodson, Nate Newton and Jimmy Johnson share their stories behind the iconic "How bout them Cowboys?" phrase. (1:05)

The final episode of HBO's 2021 season of "Hard Knocks" featured a particularly precious moment.

Aaiden Diggs, son of Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and nephew of Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, is no stranger to the NFL world.

"Imma train for Dak Prescott," Aaiden said while donning Prescott's jersey. "He's my favorite quarterback in my whole entire world."

Moments later, the Cowboys quarterback walked through the door, but Aaiden seemed to be under the impression that Prescott was the signal-caller for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"So, you're Patrick Mahomes?"

Aaiden Diggs finally got to meet @Dak, but he was still a little confused. 😂@DallasCowboys | #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/6G6LnImJXv — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 7, 2021

Fortunately for all parties involved, the mix-up was quickly cleared up.

Aaiden's time with Dak didn't end there, though. Later in the show, he showed Prescott a touchdown dance that his uncle might have to replicate in the regular season.

Perhaps Aaiden will get to see Prescott and Mahomes in action on Nov. 21 when the Cowboys travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.