The Minnesota Vikings signed Brian O'Neill to a multiyear extension that will make him the NFL's second-highest-paid right tackle, the team announced Wednesday.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the five-year extension is worth $92.5 million -- of which $49 million is guaranteed -- and runs through the 2026 season. O'Neill is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Vikings have the third-most rushing yards in the NFL since O'Neill, a 2018 second-round pick, won the starting job midway through his rookie season. He has appeared in 46 career games.

He ranked first among all offensive linemen in run block win rate at 80.5% last season, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information and NFL Next Gen Stats. O'Neill was 26th among tackles in pass block win rate.

The Vikings have drafted an offensive lineman in the first or second round for four straight years. O'Neill is the oldest and most accomplished from that group.

Minnesota opens the season at Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.