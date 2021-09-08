Stephen A. Smith explains why the Patriots are positioned to take back the AFC East crown from the Bills this season. (1:47)

MIAMI -- Twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty were named captains for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

The brothers will face each other Sunday in the teams' season opener.

Devin entered the league in 2010 as the Patriots' first-round pick and has spent his entire career with the organization. Jason was a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2009 and is in his first season with the Dolphins.

"I think it speaks volumes about him," Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts said. "J-Mac's been in the league a long time. He's a great leader."

After a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, Jason joined Devin in New England for three seasons.

Jason joked Monday that he would be more excited about seeing his brother this weekend if he were able to see Devin's kids and that he expects a lot of trash talk between them before and after the game. "He has an arrogance just from his years of a lot of winning," Jason said. "He's developed that. It will be a lot of fun on Sunday."