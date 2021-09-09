Dan Orlovsky calls for the Bears' front office staff to be fired if they put Nick Foles on the field before Justin Fields. (1:45)

Before they have played a regular-season down, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields already have jerseys that are among the most popular in the NFL.

According to sports apparel site Fanatics, which is an apparel partner for the NFL, Jones and Fields have two of the top-five-selling NFL jerseys since Aug. 1, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leading the way at No. 1.

Jones, who was named the Patriots' starting quarterback last week, is second, outselling Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at No. 3.

Fields has the fourth-highest selling jersey, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranks fifth.

Jones will make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after winning the starting quarterback job over Cam Newton, who was released by the Patriots last week. After an impressive preseason, Fields will start the year behind Andy Dalton for the Bears.