The Seattle Seahawks have converted safety Quandre Diggs' $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses into salary and accelerated $5.05 million of his salary into a signing bonus while adding a void year, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

After holding in for much of camp, Diggs received extra injury protection with the restructured contract and the Seahawks gained salary-cap space.

Diggs, who is in a contract year, returned to practice this week after not practicing during training camp because of his contract situation.

The Seahawks also restructured left tackle Duane Brown's contract this week to facilitate his return to practice.

The Seahawks acquired Diggs in a 2019 midseason trade with the Detroit Lions. He started all 16 games last season, finishing with a career-best five interceptions and earning his first Pro Bowl selection.