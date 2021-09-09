OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are considering the possibility of elevating running back Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I think there's a chance," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said before Thursday's practice.

Bell, 29, was signed to the Ravens' practice squad Wednesday after Baltimore lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries. The Ravens currently have three running backs on the 53-man roster -- Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams and Trenton Cannon.

The Ravens have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to promote two players from the practice squad.

"We have a process with him," Harbaugh said. "He's excited. He's learning and we'll see where it goes."

Bell appeared in 11 games last season for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, but did not play a snap in the Super Bowl for Kansas City even though he was suited up.

In June, Bell wrote in a since-deleted social media post that he would "never play for [Chiefs coach] Andy Reid again," promising he would retire first. Harbaugh said he had not spoken to Reid, who is a close friend, before Baltimore signed Bell.

Baltimore plays Kansas City in Week 2. The Ravens have plenty of history with Bell, who was a three-time Pro Bowler with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

"There's some familiarity that way, playing against him and defending him," Harbaugh said. "After talking to him, I felt really good where he's at. All those things definitely play in."

"It's better playing with him than against him," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson added. "Hopefully, we'll see him [active] soon."

Bell has 394 career receptions and could help the Ravens in the passing game. Edwards, Williams and Cannon have combined for 38 career receptions.