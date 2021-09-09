ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who had been slowed by a groin injury throughout the preseason, is expected to be ready to go with no limitations in Sunday's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lions coaches had expressed concerns during training camp Swift's status, as the groin injury limited his participation in practice and preseason games. But the second-year running back was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I'm very bad at counting reps," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said. "If he's out there being productive ... I don't know how to take him off.

"I get caught up in the game, he's gonna get caught up in the game and every good player -- every good running back that I know anyway -- once he starts feeling it, you don't want to pull him off. We can count the reps Monday."

Swift is expected to be the lead back for Detroit this season, with Jamaal Williams set to thrive in a strong complementary role. As a rookie, Swift had 114 carries for 521 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, joining former Lions star Billy Sims (1980) as the only rookies in franchise history to score eight rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Swift also had 46 catches for 357 receiving yards last season.

"When he is available, he's a weapon," Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "You can do a lot of things with that young man. So I'm looking forward to seeing him go Sunday."