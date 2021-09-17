Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made five picks on the night and was all over his house -- including having his dog sit in the chair. (1:33)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- On many things, it simply "is what it is" for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. But not special teams. He loves 'em.

The most recent example came Friday during his virtual news conference when asked about long-snapper becoming a specialized position.

Belichick kept going and going and going ... with the final stats broken down like this:

1,506 words

9 minutes, 10 seconds

1 smile

1 wink

The answer covered the course of his coaching career (1975 to present), which he called a "long and winding road."

He mentioned specialists Pete Gogolak, Danny White, Tom Tupa, Gino Cappelletti, Garo Yepremian and Steve DeOssie, among others.

When Bill Belichick finishes a near 10-minute answer on the history of the long snapper and how it has become a specialized roster spot ... and is thanked by the reporter for the thorough response. pic.twitter.com/yNd7gP0v9q — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 17, 2021

It was like a History of the Long-Snapper 101 class, covering schematics as they evolved over time.

That also caught the attention of former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who tweeted that winning Super Bowls and talking about special teams are Belichick's favorite things.