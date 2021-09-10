MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins announced a celebration of the life of late former head coach Don Shula to be held on Oct. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The free event is open to the public and will take place the day before the team plays the Indianapolis Colts. This will be the first public ceremony honoring the winningest coach in NFL history since his death in May 2020, and will feature remarks from Shula's family as well as panels with several Dolphins alumni.

Shula coached Miami from 1970 to '95 and won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins in 1972 and 1973 -- the former capping off the only undefeated season in NFL history. He was also a three-time Coach of the Year winner with the Colts before joining the Dolphins organization.

Fans attending the ceremony will receive a special Don Shula 347 patch, commemorating his NFL-record 347 wins.