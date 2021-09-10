OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh chalked up his team's latest season-ending injuries to bad luck.

In Thursday's practice, running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters tore their ACLs without making contact with teammates, continuing Baltimore's awful run on injuries. Both have been placed on injured reserve.

Edwards, who had just replaced J.K. Dobbins as the starting running back, was injured making a left-to-right cut and landed wrong on his ankle.

"The weight ended up going on his knee," Harbaugh said before Friday's practice. "It was kind of a fluke deal."

Peters, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, was hurt while making a change of direction.

"He was kind of pivoting on a basic turn that he makes dozens of times every single practice," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh dismissed the notion that the playing surface at the Ravens facility served as a factor. The Ravens have had three season-ending injuries -- to running back Justice Hill (Achilles) along with Edwards and Peters -- at the facility in a seven-day stretch.

"The grass? I don't think so," Harbaugh said. "I don't believe so."

After Edwards and Peters went down with injuries, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley described the atmosphere as "depressing." The players took the rest of the day to reflect.

On Friday, Stanley indicated the team had newfound energy after the Ravens' leadership council met and talked about playing "in memory" of the injured players.

"I think you mourn for a day, and we fight today," Harbaugh said. "We got a really good team, a lot of great players. We can move forward. The train is moving fast."

The Ravens are looking to overcome a rough run of injuries. During a 19-day stretch, Baltimore lost five players, including three running backs (Edwards, Hill, Dobbins), to season-ending injuries.

Stanley said he hopes teams now underestimate the Ravens, who have reached the playoffs in three straight seasons.

"Guys can think what they want," Stanley said. "The Ravens are going to be the Ravens. We're going to step up."