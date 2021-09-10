TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck's return from an ACL injury suffered last season will have to wait.

Gardeck was added to the injury report Thursday with a hand injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Kingsbury said the injury happened Thursday.

The injury could "possibly" keep Gardeck out for more than one week, Kingsbury added.

Gardeck tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 15 last year and had surgery to repair the knee in January. He started training camp on the PUP list but was activated on Aug. 23.

Gardeck, who was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Sioux Falls, played his first defensive snaps last season and finished the year with seven sacks.

Kingsbury said that Gardeck is "a bit down" but that the hand injury could end up helping in the long run.

"We're hoping it's not too long," Kingsbury said. "Like we said all along, we're gonna err on the side of caution, and it could be more of a blessing in disguise, really. Let him get healed up over the next couple of weeks and then we'll get him back."