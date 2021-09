Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins has been suspended five games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, the league announced Friday.

Collins, 28, missed all of last season with a hip injury. He had started 47 of 48 games from 2017 to 2019 and was coming off his best season before suffering the injury.

The Cowboys signed Collins to a five-year, $50 million extension in 2019 that included $35 million guaranteed.