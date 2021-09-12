Jameis Winston tosses 55-yard TD pass for his fifth score of his Saints starting debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jameis Winston was already having an outstanding debut performance in his first start with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Then he added a home run for good measure.

Winston connected on a 55-yard deep touchdown pass with receiver Deonte Harris to give the Saints a 38-3 lead in their stunning rout of the Green Bay Packers in their "home" debut that was relocated to TIAA Bank Field because of Hurricane Ida.

It was Winston's fifth touchdown pass of the day -- even though he had just 93 total passing yards before that throw. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the air distance on Winston's pass was actually 59.0 yards -- the longest true distance thrown on any Saints completion since it was first tracked in 2017. The previous high was 54.7 from Taysom Hill to Harris in the 2019 wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings. Before that pass, Winston had actually been chipping away at the Packers with shorter efficient passes and enjoyed one of the best rushing performances of his career (four carries for 38 yards and three first downs).

Aaron Rodgers finished his day 15-of-28 for 133 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions and 36.8 passer rating.