Sam Darnold hits Robby Anderson with first touchdown pass for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Robby Anderson insisted all week there was no revenge factor in Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

But the two made their former team pay for moving on from them in the second quarter when Darnold completed a 57-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Anderson on a deep post route.

Anderson made it look easy, blowing past the safety in two-deep coverage.

It shouldn't have come as a surprise to the Jets. Anderson was Darnold's favorite target when they were together in 2018 and '19. Darnold completed 88 of 163 attempts for 11 touchdowns to Anderson during that time.

The Panthers signed Anderson as a free agent in 2020. They reunited him with Darnold this year by trading three draft picks for the third pick of the 2018 draft.

regular season robby in full form



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/1qSaLik3rc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2021

Sam Darnold understood the assignment



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/5NPDGJXFae — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2021

Darnold added a 5-yard touchdown run just before the half, giving the Panthers a 16-0 lead at the half.