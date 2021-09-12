New York Jets' Zach Wilson scrambles, finds Corey Davis for first TD pass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Zach Wilson's first NFL touchdown pass for the New York Jets was a memorable one -- for good and bad reasons.

Flushed from the pocket, the rookie quarterback escaped to his right, buying time, and found a wide-open Corey Davis in the back of the end zone for a 22-yard score. Davis ran a post route, and the Carolina Panthers blew the coverage. The closest defender was safety Jeremy Chinn, who was 7.6 yards away from Davis when the pass arrived, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The Jets then converted the two-point play on a run by Wilson, cutting the Panthers' lead to 16-8 with 1:19 left in the third quarter. It was a terrific play, but it was immediately tarnished by a potentially serious knee injury to left tackle Mekhi Becton. Two players rolled up the back of his right leg, and he was writhing in pain. Becton was carted to the locker room and didn't return.

Even when something goes right for the Jets, something goes wrong.