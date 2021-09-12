DETROIT -- The San Francisco 49ers lost both cornerback Jason Verrett and Raheem Mostert to knee injuries Sunday and the team fears Verrett's injury could end his season.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after his team's 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions that the team fears Verrett has a torn ACL.

Shanahan called the injury "crushing" and said Verrett will have further testing done Sunday night and Monday on the injury.

Verrett has been through multiple major injuries in his career, including a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles in his time with Chargers.

Shanahan also was asked about bringing cornerback Richard Sherman back and said "Sherm is always a possibility."

As for Mostert, after a pair of promising carries looked to set the stage for a huge performance, Mostert left the game with a knee injury and did not return.

Mostert carried twice for 20 yards on San Francisco's second possession but headed to the sideline soon after a 9-yard gain on the second play of the series. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell stepped in for Mostert and had a 38-yard touchdown run on the series after Mostert's injury.

The Niners initially announced that Mostert was questionable to return, but he was ruled out with an official announcement early in the third quarter. Mostert spent the rest of the first half on the bench without a helmet on as Mitchell and fellow running back JaMycal Hasty picked up the running back snaps.

Mitchell finished with 19 carries for 104 yards. Hasty had one carry for 3 yards, and one catch for 15 yards.

Mostert is coming off an injury-plagued season, playing in eight games last year as a knee sprain and a high-ankle sprain cost him two and six games, respectively. He averaged 5.01 yards per carry in the eight games he played in 2020.

Rookie running back Trey Sermon, whom the 49ers drafted in the third round this year, is also on the roster but was a pregame inactive Sunday.