Steelers' Ulysees Gilbert III scores TD off blocked punt in big fourth quarter vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The momentum shifted to the visitors inside Buffalo's Highmark Stadium as the Pittsburgh Steelers turned a third-down sack by T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward into a blocked punt and touchdown on the very next play.

Special-teamer Miles Killebrew blocked the punt by Matt Haack, and Ulysees Gilbert III scooped it up and ran it into the end zone untouched for a 9-yard score to give the Steelers a 20-10 lead over the Buffalo Bills early in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh hung on for a 23-16 victory.

The Steelers, once training 10-0, scored 20 unanswered points in the second half -- including their first touchdown on a toe-dragging catch by Diontae Johnson in the back corner of the end zone to give the Steelers a 13-10 lead.

The Steelers' last 17 points were the result of two Bills turnovers on downs and a blocked punt return TD.