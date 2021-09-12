FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw his first career touchdown pass, connecting with wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a 7-yard score with 2:35 remaining in the second quarter of the team's home game against the Miami Dolphins.

The quick-strike, play-action pass continued a notable theme for the 2021 first-round draft pick from the University of Alabama. According to ESPN's Stats & Information, Jones was 5-of-5 on play-action passing at that point in the game. Jones had faked to running back Damien Harris, then turned quickly to his left and found the in-cutting Agholor at the 3-yard line, and Agholor ran into the end zone untouched.

Jones took a hit on the play from blitzing linebacker Elandon Roberts, and then appeared to tap Roberts on his helmet. Afterwards, Patriots center David Andrews lifted Jones into his arms.

The touchdown gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead, and from a tactical standpoint, one of the keys was a change in approach. The Patriots ran their first three plays of the drive in their three-receiver package, instead of their favored two-tight-end approach.

That led to the Dolphins switching from their base defense to a nickel package (five defensive backs), and Jones hit Agholor on the third play for a 25-yard gain. It appeared the Dolphins had stopped the Patriots three plays later, but Roberts was penalized for roughing the passer, which extended the march.

Two plays later, Jones found Agholor for the touchdown.

With the Patriots and Dolphins tied at halftime (10-10), Jones' stats: 14-of-19 for 133 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.