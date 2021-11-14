Washington starts fast with pretty 20-yard TD pass by Taylor Heinicke

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team won't have a chance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if it can't convert good scoring opportunities and has to settle for field goals.

It settled for field goals on its first two drives after starting with good field position. It did not do so on its third possession. On third-and-6 from the Tampa 20-yard line, quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with receiver DeAndre Carter for a touchdown and a 13-0 lead.

Carter, running out of a tight bunch formation to the left, ran down the seam and cut to the corner to get wide open in the end zone. It was Carter's second touchdown catch of the season.

Three plays earlier, Washington went for it on fourth-and-3, converting with a 4-yard pass to running back J.D. McKissic.

On Washington's first two series, it converted field goals of 46 and 28 yards -- the latter came when it needed four yards for a first down. Those points mattered, but Washington needed to convert with a touchdown on the next drive -- and Carter delivered.