Jerry Jeudy is carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right ankle vs. the Giants. (0:21)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday's game against the New York Giants on a cart with what the team called a lower leg injury.

The initial X-ray was negative and Jeudy has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Jeudy suffered the injury on a third-and-7 play from the Giants' 33-yard line with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater fired a pass to Jeudy along the left sideline for a 20-yard reception.

As Jeudy was tackled by Giants cornerback James Bradberry, his right leg became pinned as the players fell to the ground. Jeudy immediately grabbed his right ankle after the play as Broncos trainers rushed onto the field.

Jeudy was quickly put on a cart as his teammates gathered around him, and was taken to the locker room.

Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round pick in the 2020 draft, had been poised for a big season. He had six receptions for 72 yards in Sunday's game.