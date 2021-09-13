New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension that could be worth up to $100 million, with $68.3 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

It is the largest full guarantee at signing for any cornerback in NFL history.

Lattimore, 25, is in the final year of his rookie contract, and he would have become a free agent in 2022.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder has displayed one of the league's best combinations of size and speed since he was drafted with the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State in 2017. He is a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler.

Lattimore entered the season with 10 career interceptions and 55 passes defensed, adding one pass defensed and three tackles in Sunday's season-opening 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers. He has been especially good when matched up against top receivers. The biggest knock against Lattimore has been a perceived lack of consistency, with Lattimore himself admitting in the past he needed to improve his intensity and focus against less-heralded receivers.

"I feel like I'm the best in the league," Lattimore said in June. "That's just me being confident in myself, knowing what I can do and what I've done out there. I feel like I'm the best."

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.