Matthew Stafford starts Rams career with long touchdown pass to Van Jefferson

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Welcome to L.A., Matthew Stafford!

A play-action rollout resulted in Stafford airing it out to Van Jefferson, as the second-year receiver sprinted behind the defense, dove to get the ball and got up when he wasn't touched. The 67-yard touchdown bomb gave the Los Angeles Rams a 7-0 lead over the Chicago Bears in the first quarter.

Stafford's 67-yard touchdown pass is tied for the longest completion on an opening drive in his career. He also had a 67-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Johnson on the opening drive of a Sept. 8, 2014 game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.

This Stafford guy can SLING IT 🎯



His first touchdown as a Ram to @VanJefferson12! pic.twitter.com/t1938rUAJ0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2021

Stafford strutted his way down the field in celebration, while defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey erupted on the sideline.