          Matthew Stafford starts Rams career with long touchdown pass to Van Jefferson

          8:44 PM ET
          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Welcome to L.A., Matthew Stafford!

          A play-action rollout resulted in Stafford airing it out to Van Jefferson, as the second-year receiver sprinted behind the defense, dove to get the ball and got up when he wasn't touched. The 67-yard touchdown bomb gave the Los Angeles Rams a 7-0 lead over the Chicago Bears in the first quarter.

          Stafford's 67-yard touchdown pass is tied for the longest completion on an opening drive in his career. He also had a 67-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Johnson on the opening drive of a Sept. 8, 2014 game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.

          Stafford strutted his way down the field in celebration, while defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey erupted on the sideline.