New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss four to six weeks to repair a knee injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Carolina, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Becton needs arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up damaged cartilage, the source said.

Becton was carted to the locker room after being injured on the same play as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's first touchdown pass.

Becton took to Twitter and showed he's still in good spirits.

Positive vibes only! I'll be good! — Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) September 13, 2021

After a promising rookie year, Becton, drafted 11th overall in 2020, is having a hard-luck 2021. He missed time in training camp while in the concussion protocol. That came after he missed offseason practices with a plantar fasciitis foot injury and got off to a slow start in training camp.

Information from ESPN's Rich Cimini was used in this report.