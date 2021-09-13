Jerry Jeudy is carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right ankle vs. the Giants. (0:21)

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a high-ankle sprain against the New York Giants in the team's season-opening win Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The injury is expected to sideline Jeudy four to six weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jeudy suffered the injury on a third-and-7 play from the Giants' 33-yard line with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater fired a pass to Jeudy along the left sideline for a 20-yard reception.

As Jeudy was tackled by Giants cornerback James Bradberry, his right leg became pinned as the players fell to the ground. Jeudy immediately grabbed his right ankle after the play as Broncos trainers rushed onto the field.

Jeudy was quickly put on a cart as his teammates gathered around him, and was taken to the locker room.

Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round pick in the 2020 draft, has been poised for a big season. He had six receptions for 72 yards on Sunday before exiting.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Legwold was used in this report.