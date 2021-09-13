Ryan Clark says Dak Prescott was the best player on the field despite the Cowboys defeat against the Bucs. (1:34)

FRISCO, Texas -- A case of good and not-so good news for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday: six-time Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but pass rusher Randy Gregory has been placed on the list and wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with a calf strain.

Martin did not play in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he could not produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours in order to play. He will be back for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it is not clear at what position since right tackle La'el Collins will miss the first of five games after being suspended for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Gregory's availability for the Chargers game is in question. He has tested positive but can return as soon as he produces two negative tests separated by 24 hours because he is asymptomatic and is vaccinated, according to a source.

Gallup suffered the strain in the second half of the Tampa Bay game after catching four passes for 36 yards. A source said last week he could miss 3-5 weeks because of the injury and by being placed on injured reserve he will miss at least the next three games.

Cedrick Wilson will replace Gallup as the No. 3 receiver.

"No issues, no concerns," offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. "He's the utility guy. He can do a little bit of everything. Obviously, you saw him on Thursday night when he had to go in there and I felt like we didn't miss a beat."

Moore was not ready to say how the Cowboys, who also activated backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight from the COVID list, would replace Collins. Martin started two games at right tackle a year ago due to a number of injuries along the offensive line, but the Cowboys could look to Ty Nsekhe or Terence Steele as the starting right tackle.

"Today being Monday, it's all open to discussion and we'll see where it takes us," Moore said.

Gregory is the 10th Cowboy to be placed on the COVID list since the start of training camp, joining Martin, receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, wide receiver Noah Brown, guard Connor Williams, safety Malik Hooker, safety Israel Mukuamu and Knight.