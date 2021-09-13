Tom Brady trolling Atlanta Falcons ahead of Week 2 matchup?

Field Yates breaks down Tom Brady's numbers against the Cowboys in the Buccaneers' season-opening win. (0:43)

Tom Brady knows just how to get under the skin of his opponents.

Few teams illustrate this point better than the Atlanta Falcons, who will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who became the first player in NFL history with 300 career regular-season starts last week, reflected on Tampa Bay's 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Brady improved to 6-0 in his career against the Cowboys to break a tie with Joe Montana (5-0) for the best record by any starting quarterback against Dallas.

Though the Buccaneers and Falcons don't kick off until Sunday, Brady already seems to be trolling the Falcons with a potential reference to the New England Patriots' comeback from a 28-3 deficit to beat Tampa Bay 34-28 in Super Bowl LI, the largest comeback in the championship game's history.

In Brady's case, 3 minutes, 28 seconds might be an all-too-convenient time for looking ahead to a matchup against the Falcons. Check out the time on his computer screen just above his right shoulder.

Including that Super Bowl victory, Brady enters Week 2 with a record of 8-0 against the Falcons. He could become the sixth QB to go 9-0 or better against a single team since starts were first tracked in 1950.

He has tossed 19 touchdown passes against only three interceptions in that span. The Falcons' visit to Tampa Bay comes after their 32-6 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Atlanta's point total marked its lowest in a season opener since 2007.

The Buccaneers enter this divisional matchup with nine consecutive wins dating to last season (including playoffs).

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.