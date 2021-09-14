WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. -- Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson died Monday, the team announced. He was 37.

Haralson played for the Niners from 2006 to 2012.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

The Niners selected Haralson in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft with the 140th overall pick out of the University of Tennessee.

"The Tennessee Football family is mourning the sudden loss of VFL Parys Haralson," Tennessee Football wrote in a tweet. "Haralson was a two-time captain for the Vols and finished his career 5th in program history with 21 sacks."

In his seven seasons as an edge rusher in San Francisco's 3-4 defense, Haralson appeared in 86 games, posting 295 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and four passes defended.

Haralson capped off his playing career with two seasons as a member of the New Orleans Saints, to whom he was traded before the 2013 season.

After his retirement, Haralson returned to the Bay Area and worked as the 49ers' director of player engagement.

In that role, Haralson was charged with "engaging, educating and empowering players to reach their full potential both on and off the field."

Many players and former teammates took to social media to express condolences following the news of Haralson's death.

R.I.P to my former teammate and Friend Parys Haralson aka P-Town. Praying for his family. 🙏🏾 — DonteHitner31 (@DonteWhitner) September 13, 2021

R.I.P to my big bro Parys Haralson dude was a great mentor I'm gonna truly miss you big homie....💯💯💯 — Tyrunn Walker (@twalker337) September 14, 2021

Haralson's cause of death was not immediately known.