          'Bro what is going on?!?!' Social media reacts to Ravens-Raiders Monday Night Football OT thriller

          Carr capitalizes on Jackson's fumble with game-winning TD pass in OT (1:12)

          Lamar Jackson's third fumble of the game helps set up Derek Carr's game-winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones in overtime. (1:12)

          12:30 AM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
          What in the Monday Night Football?

          It is hard to imagine a more enthralling start to the MNF schedule or way to close out Week 1 of the NFL season than the Las Vegas Raiders' 33-27 walk-off OT win over the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. It's also hard to imagine how long that flight home is going to feel for the Ravens.

          A game full of twists and turns finally came to its conclusion when Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson's third fumble of the game helped set up Derek Carr's game-winning 31-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Zay Jones in overtime.

          The loss marked Jackson's first defeat in a season opener in his NFL career and John Harbaugh & Co.'s first Week 1 loss since 2015. With the Raiders' victory, all four teams in the AFC West and the NFC West won in Week 1, signifying the first week since the 1970 merger in which multiple divisions saw all their teams win.

          The drama had the sports world buzzing on social media.