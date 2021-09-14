'Bro what is going on?!?!' Social media reacts to Ravens-Raiders Monday Night Football OT thriller

Lamar Jackson's third fumble of the game helps set up Derek Carr's game-winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones in overtime. (1:12)

Carr capitalizes on Jackson's fumble with game-winning TD pass in OT (1:12)

What in the Monday Night Football?

It is hard to imagine a more enthralling start to the MNF schedule or way to close out Week 1 of the NFL season than the Las Vegas Raiders' 33-27 walk-off OT win over the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. It's also hard to imagine how long that flight home is going to feel for the Ravens.

A game full of twists and turns finally came to its conclusion when Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson's third fumble of the game helped set up Derek Carr's game-winning 31-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Zay Jones in overtime.

The loss marked Jackson's first defeat in a season opener in his NFL career and John Harbaugh & Co.'s first Week 1 loss since 2015. With the Raiders' victory, all four teams in the AFC West and the NFC West won in Week 1, signifying the first week since the 1970 merger in which multiple divisions saw all their teams win.

The drama had the sports world buzzing on social media.

🤷🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2021

That's unbelievable — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 14, 2021

Woooooow... 😂 this game is crazy — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) September 14, 2021

OMG BEND BUT DON'T BREAK!!!! — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) September 14, 2021

What is going on?! — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 14, 2021

Why would you go hard count on the ONE YARD LINE?!?!! Lawd have mercy — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 14, 2021

There won't be a better Monday Night game the rest of the year. So many twist and turns. Overtime. Big time throws and costly mistakes.

WHAT A GAME. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 14, 2021

Wow! What a finale for football being back. 10/10 🤝 — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) September 14, 2021

MNF!!! What a game! — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) September 14, 2021

Happy that Raiders fans got to celebrate their first W at home but PHEW pic.twitter.com/B6n0zJu5rE — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 14, 2021

The last five minutes of that game were like watching two people who have never seen football before play Madden — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 14, 2021

Sheesh with the walk off... — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) September 14, 2021

Lmao we made it harder than I woulda liked but... Raider Nation comes out on top 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/KktX4VCBKb — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 14, 2021

Lamar said "That's On Me". Accountability. Love it! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2021