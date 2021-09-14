Ryan Clark breaks down why he's concerned about the Packers after a huge loss in Week 1 to the Saints. (1:03)

The New Orleans Saints have had five offensive coaches test positive for COVID-19, calling into question their status for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, one team source said, "We'll be just fine."

Saints head coach Sean Payton said during the summer that the team's coaching and personnel staffs were 100% vaccinated.

The Saints play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. They played their Week 1 home opener at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field after being displaced because of Hurricane Ida, beating the Green Bay Packers 38-3.

The team is practicing at TCU's facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.