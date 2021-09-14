The Denver Broncos placed a pair of starters on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain and cornerback Ronald Darby suffered a hamstring injury in Denver's season-opening win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Both players will miss a minimum of three games, though neither injury is expected to be season-ending. Jeudy is expected to miss four to six weeks, a source previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jeudy and Darby will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after their three-week stay on the IR, the team said.

Rookie corner Patrick Surtain II, Denver's first-round pick in April's NFL draft, is expected to step into the starting lineup in Darby's absence.

The Broncos promoted cornerback Nate Hairston and wide receiver Kendall Hinton from their practice squad to the active roster.

Jeudy had six receptions for 72 yards in Sunday's game before suffering the injury.

Darby, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Broncos earlier this year, played all 61 defensive snaps against the Giants before his injury. He registered six tackles and a pass breakup in the win.