OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens placed starting guard Tyre Phillips on injured reserve Tuesday, extending the worst current run of injuries in the NFL.

Phillips becomes the eighth Ravens player (and sixth starter) to get placed on IR over the last three weeks. Baltimore now has a total of 14 players on IR, which tops the league, according to the Ravens. The Dallas Cowboys are second with 12.

Making his first start at left guard Monday night, Phillips was carted off the field with a knee injury in the second quarter of the 33-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Phillips is expected to miss at least three games, and he was replaced in the starting lineup by Ben Powers.

Since Aug. 23, the Ravens have placed these players on injured reserve: LB L.J. Fort (knee); RBs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee); WRs Rashod Bateman (groin) and Miles Boykin (hamstring); TE Nick Boyle (knee); CB Marcus Peters (knee); and Phillips. That's a total of 206 career starts among this group. Fort, Dobbins, Edwards and Peters are considered season-ending injuries.

Baltimore also released running back Trenton Cannon, which leaves only two running backs on the active roster (Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray). This could lead to the Ravens promoting Davonta Freeman or Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad.