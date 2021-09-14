HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders right guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Monday night's 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens and is out for the season, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Good, 30, signed a two-year contract worth $8.4 million with $3.2 million guaranteed this offseason. He played in 15 games last season, including a career-best 14 starts (two at right tackle and 12 at left guard), and was lauded as the team's MVP by coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr.

Earlier Tuesday, Gruden said the Raiders were concerned about potential long-term injuries to Good, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (right knee) and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad), as well as defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring).

Good initially went down on the Raiders' seventh play of the game but later returned to play 10 more snaps before being shut down. He was replaced by Jermaine Eluemunor, who played 69 snaps on offense and four on special teams.

"Jermaine Eluemunor came off the bench and did an unbelievable job for us, given the fact that he just got here," Gruden said.

Eluemunor was signed on Sept. 2, two days after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. A fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, Eluemunor has played in 40 games with 11 starts, including eight at right tackle for the New England Patriots last season.

The Raiders were already without 38-year-old team captain Richie Incognito at left guard. Incognito suffered a right calf injury in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 19 and has not practiced since.

Las Vegas (1-0) is on a short week with a cross-country trip to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) on Sunday.