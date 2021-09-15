Mina Kimes and Stephen A. Smith question Jon Gruden's future should the Raiders fail to reach the playoffs for a fifth straight season. (2:12)

Should Jon Gruden be on the hot seat? (2:12)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday night's season-opening overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens, a source confirmed Wednesday.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday he feared McCoy had suffered a "long-term" injury, the same day it was revealed right guard Denzelle Good had suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and was lost for the season.

The Raiders have identified a reinforcement for the offensive line in the wake of Good's injury. Jordan Simmons, who is on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, plans to sign to the Raiders' 53-man roster, pending a physical, a source told ESPN's Brady Henderson. Simmons began his career with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad) were also mentioned by Gruden as being injured.

For McCoy, 33, it is the second straight season the six-time Pro Bowler has had his season ended early because of injury. He suffered a ruptured right quadriceps in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 before signing a one-year, $1.25 million free-agent deal with Las Vegas on Aug. 4.

McCoy played nine defensive snaps against the Ravens and went down on a 49-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to Sammy Watkins with 6 minutes, 31 seconds to play in regulation before being carted off the field.

NFL Network was first to report McCoy was lost for the season.