OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The injuries continue to relentlessly pile up for the Baltimore Ravens just two weeks into the regular season.

Ravens backup cornerback Chris Westry is expected to miss at least a month with a torn lateral meniscus, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday. Westry was third among the team's cornerbacks with 33 snaps played in Monday's loss to Las Vegas.

The Ravens lost Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to a season-ending knee injury last week.

If Westry is placed on injured reserve, he would become the 15th player to go on IR this year for Baltimore -- and the ninth player over the past 24 days.

The Ravens worked out four cornerbacks Tuesday, including veteran Buster Skrine. The cornerbacks on the active roster are Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young. Smith (ankle) didn't play in the opener and has been limited in practice this week.

The injury news could get even worse for Baltimore. Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley didn't practice for a second straight day with an ankle injury. He didn't play at his usual high level in Monday's 33-27 loss at Las Vegas, which was his first game back since season-ending ankle surgery a year ago.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the Ravens would definitely be at a loss if Stanley can't play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"When you take one of the best tackles in the league out of the lineup, it will affect it," Roman said.

Losing Stanley would come at an inopportune time. When Stanley was hurt last season, he was replaced by Orlando Brown Jr., who turned in a Pro Bowl season before being traded to the Chiefs before this year's draft.

Brown will face his former team for the first time Sunday, when Baltimore could have really used him again.

The Ravens likely would replace Stanley with Alejandro Villanueva, who started at left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers for six years. On Monday, Villanueva struggled in his first start at right tackle for Baltimore and received the fourth-worst grade among offensive tackles by Pro Football Focus.

"If that does happen, I feel great about it," Roman said of Villanueva protecting Lamar Jackson's blind side. "He's played many years there, if that's the way we go. We'll see how things play out. I think Al is a guy that's going to keep better in our system as we go, as well."

The Ravens are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2015. The Chiefs, meanwhile, had every player practice for a second straight day as they prepare for Sunday night's game in Baltimore.