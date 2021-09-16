Dan Orlovsky likes Washington to come out on top against the Giants on Thursday night. (1:09)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' offense and quarterback Daniel Jones will be working with a new center Thursday night against the Washington Football Team, with the plan being for recently acquired Billy Price to get the start while Nick Gates slides over to left guard, according to multiple sources.

Gates started all 16 games last season and Week 1 this year at center. He has started one game in the NFL at guard, Week 15 of the 2019 season in a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in the last start of Eli Manning's career. Running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in that contest.

The shifting on the Giants' offensive line is a result of starting left guard Shane Lemieux being sidelined by a knee injury. Lemieux tried to play through the injury in the opener but failed to make it through the first half. His season is now in jeopardy.

So the Giants are electing to insert Price into the starting lineup, just over two weeks after they acquired him in a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. New York sent former third-round pick B.J. Hill and a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick to Cincinnati for Price.

The Giants are also signing center Matt Skura to their active roster, according to his agent, David Canter. Skura was recently signed to the practice squad.