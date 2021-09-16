Keyshawn Johnson explains why USC losing recruits to out-of-state programs was a significant reason why the program parted ways with coach Clay Helton. (2:43)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would not say whether he would have an interest in the vacant head-coaching position at USC.

"I am where my feet are,'' Bieniemy said Thursday as the Chiefs continued their preparation for Sunday night's game at the Baltimore Ravens. "When it's all said and done, I am focused on the task at hand. I'm not worried about anything, where my name is being mentioned. My job right now is to make sure that we're preparing for this weekend's opponent.

"If USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be 'I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens.' That's how I roll ... My job is to make sure that we're ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game so that we can come out and win the game.''

USC fired coach Clay Helton on Monday, two days after a 42-28 home defeat to Stanford. Donte Williams was named the Trojans' interim coach.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this week they believe Bieniemy will emerge as a candidate for the USC job. Bieniemy, who went to high school in the Los Angeles area, told confidantes in the past that USC is one of the only college jobs that might interest him, Schefter reported.

Bieniemy interviewed for several NFL head-coaching positions in recent seasons but has yet to receive a job offer.

On Wednesday, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer responded to speculation the USC job might interest him by saying there was "no chance" he'd leave Jacksonville to coach the Trojans.