Buffalo Bills strike fast with 46-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary against Miami

MIAMI -- The Buffalo Bills' offense needed two plays and 12 seconds to get on the board against the Miami Dolphins in their game Sunday.

After an incomplete pass on first down, quarterback Josh Allen handed off to running back Devin Singletary. With the help of a big hole from the offensive line, Singletary burst up the field for a 46-yard touchdown. The run was the second-longest of his career, behind a 51-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos last season.

It is the longest rushing touchdown the Dolphins have allowed in more than five seasons. The last time Miami allowed a 40-plus yard rushing TD was in Week 14 of the 2016 season against the Arizona Cardinals -- a 56-yard run by J.J. Nelson.

Singletary reached a top speed of 20.29 mph on the touchdown run, per NFL NextGen Stats. It is the fastest speed he has reached on a play of his career.

The Bills took a 7-0 lead with the score and added a touchdown pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs on their second possession, extending their lead to 14-0.