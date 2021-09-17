Week 1 of the NFL season gave fans and experts a lot to talk about. There were fantastic finishes, questionable calls (or no-calls), and even mixed reality made an appearance during opening week! However, injuries are a part of the game, and teams will have to figure out which players can and can't play entering Week 2.

Some teams have already received unfortunate diagnoses for important players on their rosters. The Washington Football Team will be without quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for at least eight weeks because of a hip subluxation injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dallas Cowboys learned that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will miss six to eight weeks because of a broken foot. The Baltimore Ravens injury woes continue, as they found out cornerback Chris Westry will be out for at least a month with a torn lateral meniscus. That is only the beginning of the injuries heading into this weekend.

Teams are finalizing their Friday injury reports, and our NFL reporters have you covered with some big-name players with injuries that could impact their availability in Week 2 -- and potentially beyond.

Quick links:

Schedule | Depth charts | PickCenter

Injury: Ankle

It would be a surprise if Stanley played Sunday night because he didn't practice all week. If Stanley is out, a struggling Alejandro Villanueva would move to left tackle to protect Lamar Jackson's blindside. Stanley would represent the eighth significant offensive player sidelined this season for Baltimore. Asked about Stanley's availability after Friday's practice, coach John Harbaugh said, "My thoughts are I'm not going to make any comments on injuries for the rest of the season. So, you can keep asking, but that's my thoughts on it." -- Jamison Hensley

Injury: Ankle

Wills, quarterback Baker Mayfield's blindside protector, injured an ankle in last weekend's opener and hasn't been able to practice all week. His replacement, Chris Hubbard, is dealing with his own injury (triceps), meaning rookie James Hudson III could get the start at left tackle Sunday if Wills, who is questionable, can't go. -- Jake Trotter

Injury: Quad

Kazee collided with an offensive player in Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and did not practice Friday. There is hope he can play, but the bigger issue is the safety spot in general.

Donovan Wilson did not practice this week because of a groin strain. If the Cowboys are without both safeties, that is not good against a pass offense that likes to take shots down the field. Malik Hooker, who was inactive in Week 1, will be active and could move into a starting role. -- Todd Archer

Injury: Ankle

Chubb missed the season opener last week with an ankle injury and was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. But he worked roughly 12 plays with the defense in Wednesday's practice and was on schedule for more in Thursday's workout. If he has no additional issues after his work Thursday, he would be on track to play Sunday against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. In Chubb's absence in the opener, Von Miller had two sacks and three tackles for loss. -- Jeff Legwold

Injury: Hamstring

Clark missed last week's game against the Browns but is good to go Sunday night against the Ravens. How effective he will be and how much he will play after missing part of training camp and all of the preseason is another matter. The Chiefs, who other than Chris Jones struggled to rush the passer last week, could use Clark's help Sunday night. -- Adam Teicher

Injury: Toe, ankle

With Jacobs out -- he missed practice all week because of toe and ankle injuries -- the Raiders' rushing load should fall to recent signee Peyton Barber, who joined Las Vegas on Sept. 4, with Kenyan Drake staying in his role of pass-catching back. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said it would be an "opportunity" for Barber against the Steelers. "We really like Barber -- we think he's a heck of a back," Gruden said. "I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes. ... We're excited about this opportunity to see what we have." -- Paul Gutierrez

Injury: Knee

The Vikings will be without Anthony Barr (knee) for a second straight week. -- Courtney Cronin

Eric Kendricks, LB

Injury: Quad

Minnesota will already be without Barr and and isn't certain that Kendricks, who is dealing with a quad injury, will be available for Sunday's game at Arizona. Kendricks popped up on the injury report on Thursday for the first time and is questionable for the Cardinals game. If Minnesota is down its top two linebackers, Nick Vigil, Blake Lynch and Troy Dye are next in line. -- Courtney Cronin

Everson Griffen, DE

Injury: Concussion

The Vikings will also be without pass-rusher Griffen, who was involved in a car accident and is in the concussion protocol. -- Courtney Cronin

Injury: Groin

Bush was one of three players added to the Steelers' injury report Friday who were limited in the final practice of the week. Both Bush and Joe Haden have groin injuries, while tight end Zach Gentry has an ankle injury. Bush's status is the most concerning because he'll be part of the effort to slow Raiders tight end Darren Waller. -- Brooke Pryor

Injury: Calf

The Seahawks list No. 2 running back Penny as doubtful because of the calf injury he suffered in their opener. That could mean an opportunity for Alex Collins to see the field behind starter Chris Carson. Collins was inactive in the opener, but if Penny is out, he'd be better suited than DeeJay Dallas or Travis Homer to spell Carson on early downs. -- Brady Henderson

Injury: Knee

Kinlaw's absence last week was felt early as the Lions repeatedly gashed the Niners for big runs up the middle and finished the day averaging 4.8 yards per carry. But Kinlaw returned to practice Thursday and Friday on a limited basis and is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Eagles. Given that Philadelphia rushed for 173 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per attempt last week, Kinlaw's return would be a welcomed development for the Niners. -- Nick Wagoner

Injury: Hamstring

After missing a large portion of training camp and the preseason, starting strong safety Whitehead will be a "full go" this week, per coach Bruce Arians. Whitehead is an enforcer underneath, and his return also gives the Bucs more flexibility to fill Sean Murphy-Bunting's vacated nickelback role with Mike Edwards or Antoine Winfield, in addition to Ross Cockrell. -- Jenna Laine