New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the Washington Football Team.

He had been listed as questionable for the game.

Barkley said on Tuesday that playing two games four days apart while coming back from a torn ACL in his right knee was not ideal.

He tore the knee ligament in Week 2 of last season, had surgery in October and started the summer on the physically unable to perform list. He didn't face his first contact until just a few weeks ago and was feeling natural soreness after being tackled for the first time in almost a year in Week 1 on Sunday.

Barkley had 10 carries for 26 yards and one catch for 1 yard in his return during a 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He played 28 snaps -- 48% of the Giants' offensive plays -- and was mostly a nonfactor without the ability to get into open space.