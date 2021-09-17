LANDOVER, Md. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones downplayed what appeared to be a heated discussion with wide receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team, saying that Golladay was simply "frustrated."

Golladay, who had three catches for 38 yards on eight targets, was seen yelling in Jones' direction near the bench in the closing minutes of the game.

"He was frustrated with the situation," Jones said afterward. "I don't think it was to me or anyone in particular."

Golladay, who signed a massive free-agent contract that included $40 million guaranteed this offseason, has seven catches for 102 yards in his first two games with the Giants. He was not available for comment after Thursday night's loss, which dropped the Giants to 0-2 for the fifth straight season.

Head coach Joe Judge said he saw Jones and Golladay "hugging in the locker room," but didn't know anything else about the situation.

Jones said he and Golladay talked in the locker room afterward and that everything was good. He said he didn't take it personally.

"I'll say again, he wasn't showing me up individually," Jones said. "So part of the game. Like I said, he's emotional, wants to win. We all do. I respect that."

Part of Golladay's anger appeared to come from his desire to want the ball more. He had only one target in the fourth quarter and was covered tightly on it.

"Yeah, I think that is part of it," Jones said. "You certainly want the receivers that want the ball. We'll keep working through it."

Jones said he didn't believe he and Golladay would have a problem moving forward. He stressed that the two have a strong relationship and that he appreciates Golladay's passion and the emotion he brings to the table.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is close with both players and didn't make much of the dustup.

"I think you guys have that all mixed up," Shepard said. "[Golladay] was just heated at the situation. We needed some big plays, and he was heated at the situation. We all love each other. That is what happens in this game when your emotions get into it. You say what you have to say, and you move on. We all love each other and we dap it up at the end of the day and give each other a hug and keep on pushing."

Despite being under heavy pressure, Jones played one of the better games of his career on Thursday night. He threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards and a score. He also had another long touchdown run negated by a penalty.

For the second straight week, it was Shepard, not Golladay, who was Jones' favorite and most dependable target. Shepard caught nine passes on 10 targets for 94 yards on Thursday night.