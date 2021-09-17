Domonique Foxworth points out that the Cowboys' offense has transitioned to be more focused around Dak Prescott rather than Ezekiel Elliott. (1:05)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe spent Thursday night in a local hospital after being taken by ambulance from practice because of a heat-related illness and will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Nsekhe, who is in his first year with the team, has since been released from the hospital.

"Our medical staff felt it was best that he spend the evening in the hospital," McCarthy said.

As the media were talking to Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper after practice Thursday, a Frisco ambulance made its way to the back entrance of The Star and EMTs went inside to aid Nsekhe.

The scene was concerning, especially with what happened to the Cowboys last year when strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul collapsed in his weight room office and died two days later.

"I think anytime you're dealing with heat issues, it's never comfortable," McCarthy said. "I think when an individual needs to get an IV, being dehydrated is an uncomfortable feeling. You have guys that may have cramped after hot practice like that but it's never a comfortable feeling."

With Nsekhe out, Terence Steele will start at right tackle against the Chargers, replacing La'el Collins, who was suspended last week for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Brandon Knight will serve as the backup tackle.

Nsekhe's illness continues a bad run for the Cowboys since the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to Collins' suspension, starting safety Damontae Kazee was added to the injury report with a thigh problem that limited his practice time on Thursday. The other starting safety, Donovan Wilson, has not practiced this week because of a groin strain.

On Wednesday, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot in practice. He had surgery on Thursday and was placed on injured reserve, but he is expected to return this season. Wide receiver Michael Gallup (calf) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, and defensive end Randy Gregory is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and not expected to play against the Chargers.