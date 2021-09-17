Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen suffered a concussion in a car accident this week after swerving to miss a deer, coach Mike Zimmer said Friday.

Griffen, who landed on the injury report because of the concussion, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals along with Anthony Barr (knee), Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Harrison Hand (hamstring).

Griffen, 33, had missed Thursday's practice after entering the concussion protocol. He rejoined the Vikings, with whom he spent his first 10 NFL seasons, after playing for Detroit and Dallas last season.