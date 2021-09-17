COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

Bulaga, who has battled groin and back injuries throughout training camp, started at right tackle during last Sunday's opener at Washington, playing 45 snaps before being sidelined early in the third quarter after tweaking his back.

He did not practice this week as the Chargers prepared for Sunday's home opener against the Dallas Cowboys and will miss a minimum of three games by going on IR.

Storm Norton came in for Bulaga last week and is expected to get the start at right tackle.

Bulaga has been plagued by injuries since signing as a free agent with the Chargers in 2020 after 11 seasons with Green Bay. He missed six games last season and left early in five others -- including three games in which he was injured on the team's first offensive series.

The Chargers signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield, who played for the franchise from 2017 to 2019, to fill Bulaga's roster spot. Schofield played 49 games, including the playoffs, with 39 starts, in his previous stint.

He started all 18 games at right guard in 2018 when the Chargers made the playoffs.