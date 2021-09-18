Stephen A. Smith needs to see more from Jalen Hurts before he entertains MVP talk about the Eagles QB. (2:34)

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive end Josh Sweat to a three-year extension, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is for $40 million, could be worth up to $43 million and includes $26.9 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sweat, 24, is now tied to the Eagles through the 2024 season. He was in the final year of his rookie deal.

The Florida State product is in his fourth year with the team after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He has appeared in 40 career games, recording 66 tackles with 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Sweat is the second member of the Eagles' 2018 draft class to earn an extension, joining tackle Jordan Mailata, who signed one last Saturday.