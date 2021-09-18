Marcus Spears explains why Baker Mayfield and the Browns will easily take care of the Texans on Sunday. (0:54)

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was fined $12,128 by the NFL for shoving Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis during their game last Sunday.

Lewis, however, was not fined for shoving Harrison first.

The incident occurred in the first quarter after Harrison tackled running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire along the Kansas City sideline on the Chiefs' opening drive. As Harrison got up, he bumped into Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and stepped back on Edwards-Helaire. After Lewis shoved Harrison away, Harrison retaliated by pushing him back in the neck.

Officials initially flagged the Kansas City bench with unsportsmanlike conduct. But after reconvening, they reversed the penalty, flagging and ejecting Harrison.

"It's the oldest thing in football and in sport - the game officials always see the second guy," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week. "Ronnie has to show some poise there and not retaliate."

Browns center and NFLPA president JC Tretter said Monday that Lewis should be been disciplined by the NFL for his role in the skirmish.

"I expect that the coach gets held to the same standard -- if not a higher standard -- than Ronnie," Tretter said. "Being the first one in there and being a coach, putting his hands on an opposing player."

Kansas City went on to win the game, 33-29.