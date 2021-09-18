PITTSBURGH -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on Injured Reserve Saturday, five days after he aggravated a quadriceps injury on a 31-yard run in the Raiders' 33-27 overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mariota, 27, broke off a 31-yard run up the middle on the Raiders' first series but appeared shaken up on the tackle. It was his only play. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday he had hoped to use Mariota more in the game.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner has not been able to stay healthy since signing with Las Vegas in March of 2020. Mariota has been active for just six games and has played in two. He originally suffered the quadriceps injury in training camp.

According to The Associated Press, Mariota is being paid a combined $12.625 million for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

With Mariota out for at least three weeks, Nathan Peterman will be Derek Carr's backup as the Raiders play at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Raiders also promoted linebacker Marquel Lee from the practice squad to the active roster. Lee was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2017 but did not play in the NFL last season.