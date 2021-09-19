Marcus Spears looks ahead to the battle between rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson. (0:41)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In a surprise roster move, New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder was declared inactive Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Crowder was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to practice Thursday and said Friday that he expected to play in the Jets' home opener.

He has been battling a nagging groin injury from training camp, although he said the injury wouldn't have prevented him from playing last week. It was the positive COVID-19 test that kept him out of the opener against the Carolina Panthers.

In another notable move at wide receiver, Denzel Mims -- a 2020 second-round draft pick -- was a healthy scratch Sunday. This wasn't a surprise, considering his lack of practice reps and place on the depth chart, but it raises questions about Mims' standing with the team.

The Jets are going with Corey Davis, rookie Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios as their top three receivers, with Keelan Cole and Jeff Smith in reserve.

Another healthy scratch is running back La'Mical Perine, a 2020 fourth-round pick. Only one of nine picks from the 2020 draft is active for the game: cornerback Bryce Hall.