Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray accidentally channels inner Baby Yoda during Week 2 comeback win

Kyler Murray throws for three touchdowns and runs for one more in the Cardinals' 34-33 win vs. the Vikings. (1:42)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Never watched Star Wars, Kyler Murray has.

You wouldn't have known it, however, after the way he celebrated a crucial touchdown in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings. After the third-year Arizona Cardinals quarterback ran in for a 12-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, Murray celebrated by sitting in a lotus position toward the back of the end zone.

His 17th career rushing touchdown broke a tie with Jim Hart for the most by a Cardinals quarterback since 1950.

The internet quickly recognized Murray's pose as the same one that Baby Yoda - aka Grogu, or "The Child" -- does in the "Star Wars" spinoff "The Mandalorian." However, paying homage to the little guy wasn't Murray's intent.

"I've never watched 'Star Wars' before," Murray said. "I got to my phone and I see people talking about Baby Yoda, but I had no clue what that was. I wasn't intending to do that. I've never watched 'Star Wars' before so I don't know -- it's too long."

Even though Murray tried to downplay the "Star Wars" connection, it didn't help that outside linebacker Chandler Jones fed into the internet's frenzy.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury shared his thoughts on Murray's inexperience with the classic movie series.

"I was pretty heartbroken that Kyler's never seen Star Wars because from about age 4 to 9," Kingsbury explained. "I wanted nothing more in life than to be Luke Skywalker, so I think he could learn some from that trilogy, if you will."

Great team win! Baby Yoda went off tho! — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 20, 2021

.@K1 hit the Baby Yoda celly yesterday without even realizing 😅 pic.twitter.com/8917AFVVkF — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2021

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.